Harry Styles Breaks Two Major Streaming Records With 'As It Was' Track

Harry Styles dropped "As It Was" on Friday and already fans catapulted the track to great heights.

The 28-year-old GRAMMY winner's new single off his third album, Harry's House, became Spotify's most-streamed song in the U.S. in a single day in Spotify history with 8.3 million streams. That record previously belonged to Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license," which had 8 million streams back in January.

But that's not all. "As It Was" also became Spotify's most-streamed song globally in a single day in 2022 with 21.6 million streams. That record was previously held by Anitta's "Envolver" with 8.6 million streams last month.

Harry's House is a 13-track album slated to drop on May 20. Back in March, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer announced the upcoming new album along with the release date. He also shared what appeared to be the project's album cover on his Instagram.

In the photo, Styles is standing on the ceiling of a room that's been flipped upside down. A couch, an end table, chair and mirror hang above Styles, who is dressed in flared jeans and a white collared blouse, as he pensively contemplates the position he's found himself in.

Styles breaking two major records on Spotify comes just days after ET got reporting on the singer's budding relationship with actress Olivia Wilde. A source told ET that the “Adore You” singer and the Booksmart director are going strong and couldn’t be happier and more secure in their relationship.

“They’re well past the 'crush' and infatuation phase and are solid partners. They’re the real deal,” the source says.

The sources adds, “While they have busy schedules and a lot of personal commitments, they make a point to prioritize time with each other. They are pretty low-key and really just love spending time together along with their families and friends.”

When it comes to family, Wilde, 38, and her two children, Otis, 7, and 5-year-old Daisy, are already making a good impression on the 28-year-old musician’s family. “Harry's mother adores Olivia and her kids! Their families have blended so seamlessly," the source says.