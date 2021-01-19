Harry Brant, Son of Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant, Dead at 24

Harry Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and billionaire industrialist Peter Brant, has died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs, his parents shared on Tuesday. He was 24.

Brant was found dead on Sunday, and his family shared the sad news in a statement.

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," their statement to The New York Times reads. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

"Harry was not just our son," the statement continues. "He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

Harry Brant with parents Stephanie Seymour and Peter M. Brant at the 2015 Tribeca Ball at New York Academy of Art on April 13, 2015 in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

In a statement to The Post, Brant's parents said he was set to seek treatment before his devastating death.

"It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication," the statement reads. "Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab."

Brant, along with his older brother, Peter Jr., was a fixture at fashion shows and art parties from a young age and was known for challenging the boundaries of gender stereotypes with his style. He also made headlines for his trouble with police. He was arrested in 2016 after refusing to pay a cab fare in Greenwich, Connecticut, and charged with larceny, interfering with an officer and drug possession.

Back in June 2016, Brant talked about what he's learned after high school when talking about his unisex makeup line for MAC.

"The gender lines are starting to blur again, which is really, really great," he told W magazine. "People are starting to be more celebrated for their creativity. And I really think that once you leave high school, you realize that being normal is something that people want to shy away from, and the more true you are to yourself and the more individual you are, the more people are inherently attracted to you."