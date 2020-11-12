Harrison Ford Returning for Final 'Indiana Jones' Film, Hitting Theaters in 2022

Indiana Jones rides again! Harrison Ford is donning the iconic fedora and getting his bullwhip out of storage for one more epic adventure.

Lucasfilm announced on Thursday -- amid the massive Disney Investor Day -- that development of the fifth and final Indiana Jones film is already underway.

"Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones," the company announced, through the official Star Wars Twitter account.

"At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey," the announcement continued. "Adventure arrives July 2022."

James Mangold -- who directed the Oscar nominated Ford v Ferrari and was nominated for Best Screenplay for 2017's superhero drama Logan -- is set to direct the project, and is reportedly working on taking a pass at re-writing parts of the script.

Meanwhile, Ford, 78, recently starred in an action-heavy adventure The Call of the Wild. However, he hasn't portrayed the world-traveling, Nazi-punching archeologist since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull -- the fourth film in the beloved franchise.

It was first announced that Ford would be returning to play Jones in 2016 -- however, the film was originally delayed until 2021, which cast some doubt and fans began speculating that the role might be recast -- a rumor Lucasarts has repeatedly denied.

Ford himself opened up about being excited to play the character again while speaking with Jimmy Kimmel in March 2016, and said definitively, "I'll be ready."

"The opportunity to work with [producer] Steven [Spielberg] again and the chance to revisit this character which has brought pleasure to so many people -- not to mention, me," he explained. "It's great fun to play this character. It's great fun to work with Steven. I'm looking forward to it."

