Harrison Ford Kisses Helen Mirren's Forehead in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Look

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren personify Taylor Sheridan's vision of the 1920s in the first look at their characters in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923.

Paramount+ released the first images on Instagram with a series of photos showing Ford as Jacob Dutton and Mirren as Cara Dutton. Ford dons a black suit and vest with a gun tucked inside the front of his pants like a true early 20th century rancher.

Mirren looks stunning in a blue dress. In the first picture of the post, Ford's planting a kiss on her forehead. Two other photos show Mirren's best sides as the wind blows past her. Paramount+'s verified Instagram account dropped a comment in a very gentlemanly fashion: "Pleasure to make their acquaintance 💙."

Fans were floored by the images, and they let it be known in the comments section. One fan wrote, "I am SO ready for this!!! My great grandparents came across America in a covered wagon." Another one said, "So excited to see 1923!! It is going to be hard to beat 1883…loved loved loved Isabel May and Tim & Faith, Sam Elliot ❤️🙂."

The first-look images come just weeks after it was announced that 1923 will premiere Dec. 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It'll premiere the following day on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia.

1923 follows 1883 as the next in the expanded Yellowstone universe and introduces a new generation of Duttons to viewers.

Led by Ford and Mirren, the series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

Yellowstone star Kevin Coster spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura about Ford joining Sheridan's Yellowstone universe.

“I think people, actors in general, move towards writing,” he said about Ford’s decision to join the cast. “I think that as long as they're going to stay in this game, you want to go to a place that surprises you. If it doesn't surprise you, it's very unlikely that it will surprise an audience.”

Costner added, “The truth is you don't want your work to be disposable and you'd like to know if people haven't heard it over here and go, ‘I keep hearing something about it,’ well, you gotta try to make sure that when they see it, there's something special about it. I do know that we've made a fun, compelling series that takes you places and is in an environment, is in a world that is absolutely alive in America.”

Rounding out the 1923 cast is Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

While fans patiently wait for the Dec. 18 premiere, they can celebrate with the Yellowstone season 5 arrival, premiering Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.