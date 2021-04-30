Hannah Brown Finds Another Windmill Lover on 'Celebrity Dating Show' (Exclusive)

Hannah Brown may have just found another windmill lover!

The former Bachelorette is once again looking for a match as a contestant on The Celebrity Dating Game. ET has the exclusive first-look promo, which sees Brown asking her three suitors a very intimate question.

"I have famously gotten down in a windmill. Where is the weirdest place you've ever been intimate?" the Dancing With the Stars alum asks.

"Also a windmill," one guy replies, leaving Brown shocked and with her jaw dropped.

During her season of The Bachelorette, Brown and Peter Weber notoriously had sex in a windmill during a one-on-one date. While the pair initially said they had hooked up twice on the date, during night one of her Bachelorette finale, she revealed that "it was actually four times." The reality star has recently been linked to Adam Woolard.

Additionally, the new promo (see above) announces more Celebrity Dating Game contestants, including Carmen Electra, Nolan Gould, Gabriel Iglesias and Carson Kressly. They will be joining previously announced celebs Iggy Azalea and Taye Diggs.

Celebrity Dating Game will be co-hosted by Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel. ET spoke with the "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer ahead of the show's June 14 premiere, where he teased what fans can expect.

"I'm going to be singing throughout the show to give people hits," Bolton shared, adding that for Brown's episode he "winds up singing, 'I found someone, she's from Tuscaloosa, she's from The Bachelorette.'"

See more in the video below.