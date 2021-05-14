Hannah Berner Announces She’s Leaving 'Summer House'

Hannah Berner is saying goodbye to Summer House.

The 29-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share that she's leaving the Bravo series. Berner has been part of Summer House for three seasons, with season 5 being her last. Berner began by sharing that the past year has been "one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of sh*t."

"I’ve welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth," she continued, before sharing the news. "As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I’m announcing I won’t be spending it living in the summer house."

Calling the last three summers "a whirlwind," she added, "The show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me."

Berner, who got engaged to boyfriend Des Bishop in March, concluded by saying "making people laugh is what brings me joy" before announcing her summer standup tour.

Berner's departure comes as people began calling her out for allegedly stealing jokes from other comedians during her standup, as well as making insensitive comments about mental health. She also faced a rough Summer House season 5 after her co-stars repeatedly called out her authenticity. A season 6 has yet to be officially picked up, but it's safe to say it could return next summer.

ET spoke with Berner -- who is still part of Bravo as a co-host on Chat Room -- back in March where she shared how she was feeling about continuing on the show. While her fiancé said he was "not pitching for being on Summer House," Berner said it was up in the air.

"I think what's helped me in my reality TV career thus far is just being very open, very vulnerable, wearing all my emotions on my sleeve, and I just have to keep living my life," she explained. "And then if people want to see it, great, and if they don't, I'll be onto the next thing. So I think I just have to keep doing me and seeing if it entertains people or not."

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.