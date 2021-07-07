Halsey Reveals Empowering New Album Cover and the Special Meaning Behind It

New Halsey music is on its way! The 26-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child, unveiled the stunning and powerful cover for her upcoming album, titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The cover art, photographed by Lucas Garrido, shows Halsey sitting on a throne with her breast exposed as she holds a baby in her arms.

"This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months," the singer wrote on her Instagram. "The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully."

"My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being," she added. "This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!"

Additionally, Halsey also shared a video of herself walking through the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In the 13-minute clip, she shows off her burgeoning baby bump in a silver sequin one-piece with burnt orange cloth draped around her body and head. She pauses at various art pieces before unveiling the album cover.

This will be Halsey's fourth studio album. She last released Manic in 2020.

The singer revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend, Alev Aydin. Halsey shared a series of three photos, showing off her growing baby bump. Months later, the "Without Me" singer took to social media to express that her pregnancy was "100% planned."

"Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?" the pop star asked in an Instagram Story post. "My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even it were another way."

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power will be released on August 27.