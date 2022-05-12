Halsey Remembers Being Called 'Crazy' and 'Lazy' in Quest for Diagnosis

Halsey is opening up about their battle for a diagnosis. The 27-year-old singer took to their Instagram Story on Wednesday to give insight into how long they struggled with mystery illnesses before getting several diagnoses.

"I just want to clarify, for the benefit of friends of friends who may have any of the diagnosis [sic] that I recently shared, I didn't 'just get sick.' I've been sick. For a long time," Halsey wrote. "My sicknesses just have their names now."

"I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me," they continued. "I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle. When I wasn't working I was essentially confined to my home for fear of how I'd feel when I woke up each morning."

Halsey concluded, "It took me a long time to get to even having a diagnosis so I'm celebrating!! Don't roll your eyes at your sick friends. They could be fighting a battle that they haven't named yet. Ya know?"

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome affects connective tissue, primarily the skin, joints, and blood vessel walls, Sjogren's is an immune disorder characterized by dry eyes and dry mouth, mast cell activation syndrome is marked by repeated episodes of anaphylaxis and POTS is a blood circulation disorder.

"My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really really really sick -- I've been kind of sick most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad," the singer said. "... I'm still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things. It could potentially be another type of auto-immune disease."

Halsey added that they are currently on a treatment plan and still preparing for their upcoming Love and Power Tour.

"I am on a treatment plan right now," they said. "I'm in rehearsals for the tour. I'm really excited and really confident that I'm going to be able to do it in a way that's healthy where I could perform my best for all of you, and honestly, I'm just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off of everything and it keeps my body healthy because I'm just so active and doing cardio and stuff every day, and I get to see you guys."