Hallmark to Debut Romance Centered on Lead Character With Down Syndrome (Exclusive)

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere a new romance centered on a lead character with Down syndrome, ET can exclusively reveal.

Color My World With Love, which recently wrapped production, follows Kendall (Never Have I Ever's Lily D. Moore), a talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them. Thanks to the support of her mother, Emma (Erica Durance), and grandmother, Bev (Karen Kruper), Kendall is happy and thriving. Her life takes a turn when she meets Brad (David DeSanctis) in a cooking class at the local center for diverse learners and romance blossoms.

While Emma has spent the last 22 years trying to protect her daughter, she has reservations about Kendall and Brad’s new relationship, especially when it quickly moves in a serious direction. Not wanting Kendall to experience heartbreak, Emma tries to slow things down. With the help of Nic (Benjamin Ayres), a longtime family friend of Brad’s, Emma slowly accepts that Kendall is ready to -- and should -- live her own life. In the process, Emma learns a lesson from Kendall about how to look beyond what’s in front of you and see the beauty that exists. And, just maybe, she finds herself ready to find love once again.

“Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities,” said Moore in a statement. “I hope viewers take away that Color My World With Love is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”

The movie will air later this year.

Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas and Kimberley Bradley are executive producers on Color My World With Love. Charles Cooper is producer, while Peter Benson is director.

