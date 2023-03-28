Hallmark Sets Four Movie Premieres for May: See the Schedule (Exclusive)

Hallmark has revealed its lineup for May, featuring four movie premieres led by Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jodie Sweetin.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will each debut two new films across back-to-back weekends, ET can exclusively reveal.

Mowry-Housley headlines Hallmark Channel's music-centric Dream Moms, which airs May 13, as ET exclusively announced, while Cindy Busby stars in the national park-set romance, Love in Zion National, which airs the following weekend.

Over on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Sweetin leads the new mystery movie, A Jane Da Silva Mystery: Case of the Broken Song (pictured above), which follows a singer-turned-detective agency owner's first case.

The month rounds out on HM&M with the previously announced second installment of the Hannah Swensen mystery franchise with Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison.

HALLMARK CHANNEL

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Dream Moms

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Chelsea Hobbs, Roger Cross and Andrew J. Hampton

Premieres: Saturday, May 13

Danielle (Mowry-Housley), a one-time off-Broadway performer and former backup singer, and Claire (Hobbs), a once-aspiring dancer, both had dreams of making it to the Broadway stage. Many failed auditions and years later, Danielle is married Mark (Cross), a successful lawyer, and has a ballerina daughter, who is positioned for NYC ballet, living in the Upper East Side. Claire is a single mother raising two sons and working as a bookkeeper in the Garment District. Now consumed with motherhood, they no longer have time for themselves and have deferred their own dreams. Danielle’s brother RJ (Hampton) introduces the two after Claire begins taking classes at his dance studio. He is impressed with Claire’s dance technique and wants to bring the women together to compete in a nationally televised talent contest. As they start practicing for the show, Danielle and Claire begin to regain their sense of self and passion they once had as performers. When competing priorities arise with their families and cause them to reconsider, the pair ultimately realize they need to show up for themselves and set an example to never give up your dreams. They compete in the talent contest and with the support of their families, Danielle and Claire learn it’s never too late to become what or who you want to be.

Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance

Starring: Cindy Busby and David Gridley

Premieres: Saturday, May 20

Lauren (Busby) is an assistant curator who is out to prove a set of ancient vases belongs with the Pueblo Nation. She journeys to Zion to find what she needs to make her case and along the way meets Adam (Gridley), a native Puebloan park ranger, who helps her on mission.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

A Jane Da Silva Mystery: Case of the Broken Song (working title)

Hallmark Media

Starring: Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar

Premieres: Sunday, May 14

Singer Jane DaSilva (Sweetin) inherits the family foundation which is a non-profit detective agency that helps people who aren’t able to help themselves. Jane’s Aunt Sadie (Paris Jefferson) and Detective John Cameron (Huszar) act as her mentors as she takes on her first case surrounding a mother’s untimely death years before. As Jane investigates a multi-level marketing company that took advantage of her client’s (Danielle Smith) fragile mom, she realizes that digging up the past can be dangerous...

Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (working title)

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison and Barbara Niven

Premieres: Sunday, May 21

The discovery of a skeleton amid the rubble of a building undergoing renovation reveals that one of Lake Eden’s beloved citizens is not who he claimed to be. Much to the dismay of her fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston (Mathison), Hannah (Sweeney) begins to investigate the case on her own. As she tries to piece together the events that led to the murder and tries to learn the victim’s true identity, Hannah even calls on her mother Delores (Niven) as she works to bring the killer to justice and uncover the truth.