Hallmark Reveals Lineup for March (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its March lineup.

In addition to the season 9 return of When Calls the Heart, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere three original movies, ET can exclusively reveal.

ER veterans Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle reunite for the previously announced A Second Chance at Love, which kicks off Hallmark Channel's "Spring Into Love" programming slate. They're joined by Alvina August and Jarod Joseph in the film, which debuts Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

A Second Chance at Love centers around Alicia (August) and Arnold’s (Joseph) picture-perfect marriage, but underneath the surface, there is something amiss. Arnold is ready to grow their family, but Alicia is hesitant to the idea. Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed "love doctor," immerses herself in her divorced parents, Jack (La Salle) and Brenda’s (Reuben), dating affairs by setting them each up on a blind date dating app.

Additionally, When Calls the Heart's Kevin McGarry will star in Feeling Butterflies opposite Kayla Wallace, which premieres Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The movie follows Emily (Wallace), who owns a booming butterfly business, and delivers monarchs to a birthday party where she meets single dad Garrett (McGarry). With the help of Garrett and his daughter, Emily’s business begins to take flight.

Over at Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Eloise Mumford and Julian Morris co-star in The Presence of Love, which premieres Sunday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film follows adjunct professor Joss (Mumford), who travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up and bonds with single father Daniel (Morris), whose family now runs it.

When Calls the Heart, as ET previously broke, launches its ninth season Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

