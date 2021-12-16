Halle Berry to Receive SeeHer Honor at Critics Choice Awards

Halle Berry is being honored by the Critics Choice Association for her work on and off the screen.

The Oscar-winning actress is set to receive the sixth annual SeeHer Award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards slated for Jan. 9. The award is given to "a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries."

Viola Davis (2017), Gal Gadot (2018), Claire Foy (2019), Kristen Bell (2020) and Zendaya (2021) are past recipients.

Berry, of course, became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress following her performance in the 2001 film Monster's Ball. Her career spans more than three decades, and in that time she's snagged some of the industry's top honors, including a Golden Globe, an Emmy, two SAG awards and five NAACP Image Awards.

Most recently, the actress made her directorial debut in Netflix's Bruised. She also stars in the film. Bruised hit the streaming giant platform in November and quickly became No. 1 in the U.S. during its first week and No. 2 globally. On the heels of that success, Netflix and Berry struck a multi-picture partnership.

Berry told ET's Rachel Smith last month that her kids were the reason why she got behind the camera for the first time.

"When I read this script it just grabbed me. I intrinsically understood all the characters, I understood their brokenness, I understand what it is to fight for second chances, last chances. I understand what it is to be a mother and try to be a working mom and how hard that can be," she expressed. "There's just so many elements to this movie that I just connected to and I couldn’t let it go once I read the screenplay."

Off screen, Berry's actively involved with a host of organizations that help women, children and underserved communities. She serves as a chair member on the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, which assist victims of domestic violence. She's previously worked with Michael Kors' Watch Hunger Stop campaign and the United Nations World Food Programme. She's also supported Revlon Run/Walk, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Stand Up to Cancer, to name a few.

Back in 2020, Berry also founded rē•spin, a platform aimed to providing broader access to health and wellness content and products through inclusivity and conversation.

Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will be handed out live Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 starting at 7 p.m. ET on The CW and TBS.