Halle Berry Celebrates 54th Birthday With Pic of Herself Skateboarding in a Bikini

It's good to be Halle Berry! The Oscar winner celebrated her 54th birthday on Friday by sharing a sizzling photo of herself skateboarding. In the pic, the birthday girl wears a white tee over a floral-print bikini. She looks back as she rides the board down a sunny street.

"54….life just gets better and better! 🌈✨," Berry captioned the shot. Fans, friends and followers couldn't help but send her birthday messages, as well as fawn over her incredible looks.

Kerry Washington wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!! love you!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," while Janet Mock commented, "Goddessssss‼️" Mindy Kaling also praised the "iconic woman."

Just last week, ahead of her birthday, the mother-of-two posted a flawless bathing suit pic. "Never been a shady beach. 😂," she captioned the swimsuit snap.

ET spoke with Berry in April, where she said she's been enjoying all the extra time she's had with her kids while staying at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, there was one thing she was really struggling with -- homeschooling!

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," she confessed. "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

