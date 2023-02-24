Haley Lu Richardson Has Another Fangirl Moment in the Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video

Haley Lu Richardson is having the ultimate girls' trip in the Jonas Brothers' new music video for their song, "Wings." The White Lotus star, who is a self-proclaimed huge fan of the group, is first seen lounging in a messy hotel room with her gal pals.

But as the music builds, so does Richardson's energy and she begins dancing in the room while also getting ready for a big night out. Sporting metallic pants, long gloves and a vintage-looking Las Vegas T-shirt, the dance party feels like a scene right out of The White Lotus.

The 27-year-old actress and her friends also play a game with cutouts of the Jonas Brothers, where they blindfold each other and try to pick a member of the group.

Once the ladies are all dressed up and ready to hit the town, they head to the elevator where they run into none other than Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas!

"Going up?" Nick asks. Richardson and her friends are speechless, and as the elevator doors close, they begin to scream with glee.

YouTube

YouTube

Richardson probably didn't have to do much acting for this scene as she had a very similar experience upon meeting Nick for the first time while on The Late Late Show With James Corden in December.

After the actress shared a throwback photo from her teen years where she met the Jonas Brothers, Corden FaceTimed Nick, which led to Richardson having a full-on fan meltdown.

"Nick, can I tell you something? I just wanted to tell you that you're a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever," she told the 30-year-old musician. "All of my Converse, as I said earlier that I had in grade school and middle school, had your name on them. And I'm so proud of you. And going to your guys' concerts now as adults, I feel so proud of the three of you and I'm so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families, and I love you!"

After the release of the "Wings" music video on Friday, Richardson took to Instagram to further express her excitement. "I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!! I REPEAT I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!!!!!!!! Watch the full video at the link in my bio! this was the most surreal day of my entire existence. i'm so thankful. and I got to do it with some of my best friends," she wrote. "Starring: @caitcarv @adriannanotlima @ali_collier ME & JOSEPH, KEVIN AND NICHOLAS JERRY FREAKING JONAS!!!!!!!!!"

Richardson and other Jonas Brothers fans will have a few more chances to see the group live if they're in New York City. It was announced that they will be doing a five-show, limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre in the Big Apple from March 14 through March 18. For more details on tickets and timeline, visit HERE.