Hailey Bieber Reacts to Rumors Husband Justin Is Mistreating Her

Hailey Bieber refuses to let the rumors surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber get to her, mostly because she knows the truth. On the latest episode of 4D With Demi Lovato, the 24-year-old model opens up about combating the lies she hears about her three-year marriage to the 27-year-old pop star.

"You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together," she shared. "There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.' It's so far from the truth. It's the complete and utter opposite."

Hailey praised her husband, saying, "I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?' And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing."

The model, who recently walked the Met Gala red carpet with Justin for the first time as a couple, added that she is very content in her marriage.

"If the lie is, 'They're miserable in their relationship.' Well, the truth is that we've literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together," she shared.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Hailey also noted that Justin is someone who often is there to help her remember the truth of the situation.

"I think Justin does a very good job of reminding me because I have my low days where I'm like, 'This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can't take it today,'" she said. "Again, he'll come in and be like, 'Well, the truth is this, the truth is that you're good and you're secure and you're loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you.'"

Noting that she is "really practical" and the "problem solver" in the relationship, Hailey said that her musician husband is "the more emotional one who's very sensitive."

"To be honest, he's my best friend, so sometimes you don't even have to say anything," she said of those tough days. "Sometimes you can just be there."

As for establishing her own identity within the marriage, Hailey said that she is used to being linked to Justin.

"When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, 'Oh yeah, that's blah, blah blah's wife.' It doesn't bother me," she said. "It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, 'People wouldn't know who you were if you weren't his wife.' Because I disagree, I'm sorry, but I disagree."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images at Amazon Studios

Hailey added that her independence has always been important to her and "was actually one of the biggest things that scared me about getting married."

She also said that "there were times where I felt like I lost that within our relationship, especially when it was new and in the beginning."

Hailey noted that she worked through these feelings by talking to others and by talking to a therapist with Justin, which she feels "has been really helpful and important."

"When we split up and we didn't talk for a very long time, I feel like I worked very hard to continue establishing who Hailey was and I still work to establish that," she said of their years apart prior to their marriage. "At the end of the day, it doesn't bother me when somebody's like, 'Oh, you're Justin's wife.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm Justin's wife!' Because where is the lie?"