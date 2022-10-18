Hailey Bieber Gets in the Spooky Spirit With Fiery Red Hair for Halloween

Hailey Bieber is loving the redhead life! At least when it comes to Halloween.

The 25-year-old shared a series of snaps on Instagram showing off a bold new look, donning fiery red hair for spooky season. Hailey captioned the post with bat and ghost emojis, writing, "Having a lil too much fun."

She also showed off pointy black nails, a bold and glossy red pout, and red shimmery eye shadow for the look.

Last week, Hailey snapped a similarly spooktacular pic of pal Kylie Jenner donning green body paint as she posed in a bathtub with a fake skeleton.

While she didn't caption the photo, Jenner's big sister, Khloe Kardashian, was quick to comment, writing, "Wtf is happening." Momager Kris Jenner was also confused, commenting, "OMG what’s happening over there???? 🦇"

It's clear the girls were just having a little fun, with Hailey also dressing up and sporting a green tint. The model rocked a black witches hat in a series of snaps where she posed in front of a mirror. "SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE," she captioned the post.

Videos of Hailey also wearing green body paint were posted to OBB Media's official Instagram page, teasing a "spooky episode coming soon..."

Hailey, who married Justin Bieber in 2019, recently shocked fans by posing for a photo with her husband's ex, Selena Gomez. The pair were seen smiling and snapping pics together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last week.

A source tells ET that by posing for the photos, Hailey and Selena wanted to show the world that "there's no beef or bad feelings" between them.

