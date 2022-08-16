Hailey Bieber Admits She and Justin Have to Put 'A Lot of Work' Into Their Marriage

Marriage is hard. But when you find the one who isn't just the one but also fights like hell to make it work day in and day out, well, that's total bliss. Just ask Hailey Bieber.

During a candid interview with Harper's BAZAAR, the 25-year-old model and beauty entrepreneur spoke glowingly about her husband, Justin, and how she can't wait to get back home to him after a work trip or whatever may drag her out of Justin's calming and loving presence.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," Hailey tells the women's fashion magazine. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know, eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

Hailey and Justin tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony in 2018 and wed again with a more formal celebration the following year. Hailey, who has navigated not just her own recent health scares but also her husband's; the likes of which forced the postponement of his world tour, expressed an epiphany of sorts when it comes to marriage.

John Edmonds for Harper's BAZAAR

"You don't figure things out and get married but rather get married and figure things out," she said. "I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health scares. You have to figure out how to deal with this s**t as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say, 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!"

Back in March, Hailey shared she thought she was having stroke-like symptoms. But, after she was rushed to the hospital, her doctors discovered that she had not suffered a stroke but rather a blood clot to her brain that they categorized as a Transient Ischemic Attack or TIA, which is described by the Mayo Clinic as "a temporary period of symptoms similar to those of a stroke. A TIA usually lasts only a few minutes and doesn't cause permanent damage. Often called a ministroke, a TIA may be a warning."

A source told ET that the scary episode "elevated" her relationship with Justin "and solidified that he will always be by her side through thick and thin and make sure she is taken care of and supported in any capacity."

Just a few months later, the marriage was tested once again, when Justin revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused him to have facial paralysis.

Just days later, Hailey appeared on Good Morning America and revealed her husband was doing much better. She thanked fans for all the support, and she, too, earned praise for being his rock through this difficult time.