Hailee Steinfeld's 'Dickinson' Returning for Third and Final Season

Dickinson is set to pen its final chapter. The Hailee Steinfeld-led coming-of-age dramedy will soon be kicking off its third and final season.

The upcoming 10-episode season of the Peabody Award-winning Apple TV+ series will follow the eponymous poet, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) during one of her most prolific creative periods, all while the American Civil War boils over into chaos across the nation.

In a teaser trailer for the third season, Dickinson's desire to do more with her words and her poetry to help heal a divided nation is made abundantly clear.

"Us mortals, we're only here for a short time. I want to do something that matters," Steinfeld's Dickinson shares in voice over. "It's bigger than fame."

The season will mark the directorial debut on series creator Alena Smith -- who has penned an overall deal with Apple TV+ and is currently developing a slate of follow-up programs for the streaming service.

"When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today," Smith said in a statement released by the studio. "In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew."

Smith said she "can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga."

The show's stalwart ensemble cast will return for the new season -- including Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski -- as will guest stars Wiz Khalifa, Ziwe, Billy Eichner, Chloe FIneman and Zosia Mamet.

Season three of Dickinson premieres Friday, Nov. 5 on Apple TV+.