Gypsy Rose Blanchard Marries Ryan Scott Anderson Amid Prison Sentence

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a married woman. On June 27, amid Blachard's 10-year prison sentence, she tied the knot with Ryan Scott Anderson in Missouri, ET confirms.

According to the couple's marriage license, which ET obtained, Ryan, 36, hails from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Gypsy, 30, was previously engaged to a man named Ken, whom she met through the prison's pen pal program. They called off their engagement in August 2019, InTouch reports.

Gypsy, whose story was detailed in the Hulu series The Act, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy and manipulated Gypsy into believing she was wheelchair-bound suffering from a series of chronic illnesses.

After years of suffering at the hands of her mother, Gypsy secretly began going online where she met a man named Nicholas Godejohn. The pair struck up a secret on-line relationship and concocted a plan to kill Dee Dee, which they eventually carried out.

In 2016, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Two years later, Nicholas was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.