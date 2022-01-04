Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics of Her Kids, Husband and Famous Friends

Gwyneth Paltrow is reminiscing about 2021. The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share never-before-seen pics highlighting her favorite moments from the last year.

The photos shared feature her famous friends, kids and step-kids, as well as her husband, Brad Falchuk. Paltrow shares Moses, 15, and Apple, 17, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, while Falchuk is dad to two kids, Isabella and Brody, from a previous relationship.

In the first snap, Paltrow holds up a drink as she laughs alongside Cameron Diaz and two other pals. Another sweet shot features Apple happily hugging her grandmother, Blythe Danner, as she gets a kiss on the cheek. Moses is also featured with his grandmother and step-dad in another pic, as the trio sit at an outdoor table.

Paltrow also posted a selfie that included Falchuk and Brody, as well as a snap with her husband and step-daughter. Other pics included a selfie with her husband, and multiple shots with a myriad of friends.

"The best parts of 2021; loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at @lunasia.dimsum, being married to my guy, getting to travel a bit, and being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply," Paltrow captioned the post. "I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!"

In addition to all the fun she had last year, Paltrow was hard at working launching a Netflix series, Sex, Love & Goop. When ET spoke to her in support of the show, the actress revealed the sex advice she gives her teenage kids.

"I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you, is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth," she told ET. "Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself."

Paltrow continued, "I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen if something feels right, and to act from that place."