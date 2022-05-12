Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Goop's $125 Diapers Were Fake to Raise Awareness About Diaper Taxing

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand has turned heads for selling eccentric items in the past, but the company recently came under fire after they announced they would be selling a package of 12 diapers for $120. Hours after the comment section of the Instagram post was flooded with backlash, Paltrow revealed the diapers were fake and explained the reason behind the announcement.

Speaking about the fake product which Goop said was "lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones" and "infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby," Paltrow explained, "There was a lot of outrage. Good. It was designed to piss us off, because if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury."

"The Diapér is a fake product meant to shine a light on a real problem," the actress added, referring to the diaper tax which can affect millions of families across the United States. "Despite the absolute necessities of diapers, in 33 states they aren't treated like an essential item. They're taxed like a luxury good. This leaves one in three families struggling to afford them."

Paltrow continued, "While eliminating the diaper tax is not a complete solution, it could allow many families to pay for another month's supply."

The Oscar winner concluded her message with a call to action, asking her followers to join Goop and Baby2Baby "to help change the tax and provide millions of diapers to those in need."

In a post on their website, Goop further explained the decision to create the fake product. "Depending on the state, this sales tax can add between 1.5 percent and 7 percent to their cost. We priced our fictional Diapérs at $120, because that is what the diaper tax could cost families annually," the post stated. "This makes diapers the fourth-highest household expense among low-income families, according to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization committed to providing diapers and the basic necessities that every child deserves. Diapers are not covered by federal assistance programs like WIC or SNAP."

The post revealed that during the pandemic Baby2Baby's request for diapers "skyrocketed 505 percent," therefore they "began manufacturing their own diapers, produced at a fraction of the cost to increase the number of children they serve."

Goop followers were quick to praise Paltrow for the idea. "Wow, using your platform for broad good. I dig it," one person commented on Instagram. "Yes!!! You caught people's attention, very smart. This is one reason why I love goop!!" another wrote.