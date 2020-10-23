Gwyneth Paltrow Praises Daughter Apple for 'Empowered' View on Gender Equality

Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot of admiration for her daughter's bold outlook on life. The actress opened up about her 16-year-old daughter, Apple, and how she's part of a new generation that expects equality and won't stand for less.

The Oscar winner recently sat down for a discussion, as part of a virtual Adobe MAX conference event, and he reflected on how strong and self-assertive her daughter, and others who are of her generation, have become.

"By the time my daughter is in the workforce, those girls are not going to stand for it," Paltrow said, referring to wage gaps and gender inequality that has been historically endemic in American society. "When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered."

"They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, they have a sense of entitlement that is beautiful," she added. "It's not spoiled, it's like, 'No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get too.'"

Paltrow said that she finds it "very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together."

Speaking at the conference about her efforts toward promoting diversity and female representation in film, Paltrow said the women of Hollywood are now "laying the groundwork for the change."

"I think the #MeToo Movement was a big part of that change. I think Black Lives Matter is part of that change," she continued. "What we're saying, collectively, as a culture and a society, is that we are done with that paradigm of patriarchy of white men."

Paltrow said that to her it seems like "the patriarchy itself feels like it’s cracking and starting to embrace a much wider variety of voices and races and genders."

Paltrow shares Apple, as well as 14-year-old son Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin. Check out the video below to hear more from the actress about her adorable kids.