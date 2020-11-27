Gwyneth Paltrow Poses With Her Lookalike Son and Daughter in Rare Family Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow spent the holiday with the "loves of her life." The Goop founder shared a rare family photo of herself with her lookalike kids Apple and Moses on Thanksgiving Day.

Paltrow is all bundled up as she stands in between her 16-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

"On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life," the actress wrote. "Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art. 💖."

Just last month, Paltrow praised Apple's bold outlook on life, sharing how she's part of a new generation that expects equality and won't stand for less.

"By the time my daughter is in the workforce, those girls are not going to stand for it," Paltrow said during a virtual Adobe MAX conference, referring to wage gaps and gender inequality that has been historically endemic in American society. "When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered."

"They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, they have a sense of entitlement that is beautiful," she added. "It's not spoiled, it's like, 'No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get too.'"

