Gwen Stefani Talks Falling for Blake Shelton After 'Such Devastation' in Her Personal Life

Gwen Stefani is so grateful for the love she shares with Blake Shelton.

During her virtual guest appearance on Thursday's Today, the singer couldn't help herself from gushing over her fiancé and all the joy he's brought to her life. Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 44, started dating five years ago following their respective divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.

"My heart is racing. What don't I love about Blake? And what don't we all love about Blake?" Stefani said. "He's just such a good guy. He's one of the most generous human beings and down to earth. It all sounds generic but it's just so true."

"He's so gifted, and so unique and talented," she continued. "He really just is my best friend. I feel so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness. For a long time to come. It's just a blessing, the whole thing. It's a miracle."

Stefani added that it's "weird" how things just happen and fall into place sometimes.

"You just don't see things that are right around the corner after such, like, devastation," she said, adding that there was "a lot to consider" when deciding whether they wanted to get married again. "There's so many people involved. [My] children and their hearts, everybody in my family, his family, we all went through a lot together."

"I think in a romantic way when you fall in love, like so hard and so unexpectedly and so late in your life, you're like, 'I want to marry you, now!'" she continued. "That's the first romantic reaction, like, 'Let's get married.'"

Our friend @gwenstefani joins us to talk about her new music and plans for her wedding with Blake Shelton. pic.twitter.com/NO4KuvBcTF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 14, 2021

Stefani shared that she and Shelton had "always talked" about getting engaged one day, but realized over the years that there was still "a lot of healing to do."

"So I think [the engagement] was just natural. It's funny because he basically had the ring and it was right around my birthday and I was kinda getting a little bit anxious," she admitted. "I was like, 'Wait a minute, what are we doing?' I started having a little insecurity, so it was right on time."

A source told ET last month that the lovebirds were looking forward to spending some downtime together for the holidays after wrapping the latest season of The Voice.

"Gwen and Blake have spent a great deal of time reflecting on what they have to be thankful for. With their recent engagement and the holidays coming up, they truly couldn't be happier," the source said. "Gwen and Blake are excited about their first Christmas engaged and want nothing more than to just enjoy being together as a family. Right now, they are focusing on staying safe and isolating."

