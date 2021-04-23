Gwen Stefani Says She's Keeping Her Wedding to Blake Shelton 'Very Simple'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding won't be a giant event. During Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Stefani revealed that she and her fiancé plan to keep their nuptials low-key.

"We're keeping it very simple. Really simple," the 51-year-old singer said. "I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It'll be like my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though."

"It's going to be fun," Stefani continued. "We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big [event]. It's not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that."

Stefani's reveal came after 44-year-old Shelton's December appearance on the same late-night show, when he said that he wanted pal Adam Levine to serve as the wedding band. While Levine seemed down with the idea, Stefani revealed that their nuptials likely won't include a band at all.

"I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding. But the thing is, I feel like we're not going to have a wedding band," she said. "I feel like we're just going to go with a playlist."

Also during Thursday's episode, Meyers lamented the fact that Stefani and Shelton publicly announced their engagement just one day after her October 2020 appearance on his show.

"We got engaged about a week before that," Stefani revealed. "Blake was like, 'Let's not tell anyone. Let's just make it ours for a minute.' I was like, 'Yeah, of course.'"

"I was dying to tell everybody. I knew I was going to be on your show and I felt really guilty actually," she admitted. "We were really excited to share it. It was fun to kind of hold on to the secret for a week."

Eventually, it was Shelton who decided it was time to spill the beans.

"Blake was like, 'Wait, when are you going to tell people?' I'm like, 'You're the one that said not to tell anyone!'" Stefani recalled. "So anyways, here we are. We're getting married!"