Gwen Stefani on Aging in the Industry and Secret to Her Youthful Look

Gwen Stefani is looking better than ever and she knows it!

The 51-year-old singer shared her thoughts about aging in the industry and what she attributes her youthful appearance to in a new interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar. While the "Slow Clap" singer shared that she isn't offended by people's interest in the way she looks, she did acknowledge that it comes with some pressure.

"It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out," Stefani expresses. "People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m aging, too."

The mother-of-three, however, does share that she's feeling and looking her best thanks to her fiancé, Blake Shelton, and being in love.

"Blake is the greatest guy. I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos," she says. "Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through -- it really does!"

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015, and got engaged in October of last year.

Meanwhile back in January, the former No Doubt songstress stunned fans when she recreated some of her iconic looks of the past in her "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" music video. In the visual, she rocked similar ensembles that were featured in "Hollaback Girl" and "Don't Speak," as well as memorable red carpet moments from over the years.

