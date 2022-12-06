Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals

Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!

Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.

Gwen also took to Instagram to show off her look from Monday's live show -- a super fun floral outfit with matching gloves -- in a sweet snap with hubby Blake Shelton.

NBC

The coach couldn't help but get emotional on Monday ahead of the semifinal performances, when she caught up with ET on the red carpet.

"It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the coach shared. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

The pair tied the knot in July 2021, and season 22 marked Gwen's first season back as Blake's better half. However, the country star announced earlier this year that next season will be his last on the NBC singing competition, meaning this will be the couple's last go-round together.

"I never in my lifetime would've pictured me doing something like this, and it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done," she added. "I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it's super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine."

The Voice season 22 finale airs Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 12 and 13, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.