Gwen Stefani Has This A-Lister in Mind to Be Her Maid of Honor

Gwen Stefani is starting to get down to planning her wedding to Blake Shelton, and has some key positions in her wedding party she needs filled. As it turns out, she knows exactly the right famous friend to be her maid of honor -- Ellen DeGeneres.

The Voice coach and pop diva spoke with the daytime talk show host during her show on Wednesday, and opened up about gearing up to tie the knot.

"You haven't been here since you've been engaged. What's happening with the wedding planning?" DeGeneres asked. "I know Miley Cyrus said that she would sing at your wedding. Is there anything I can do?"

"I was thinking about that a lot," Stefani replied, "and I was thinking or I was picturing you in like a mauve? Like, a bridesmaid. Maybe maid of honor, you know?"

"We can put some extensions in and we can make it like, a full flower arrangement," she added, as DeGeneres nodded in agreement. "All that stuff."

"You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there," DeGeneres responded. "I don't mind doing any of that for you, because you're my friend and anything you ask, I will wear."

"I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all," she added. "That's how much I love you, Gwen."

"I love you too, Ellen," the singer replied with a smile. "You know that."

Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement back in October, after five years of dating.

In January, Stefani admitted that she wished the country crooner had proposed even sooner, and prior to their engagement, she had been questioning where the relationship was going.

"I was sort of like, 'What's happening with us?'" she admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It was kind of in my mind, like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?' I was in that place in my head."

Luckily, the pair moved their romance to the next step and are gearing up to exchange vows. Check out the video below to hear more.