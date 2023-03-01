Gwen Stefani Celebrates Youngest Son Apollo in 9th Birthday Tribute

Gwen Stefani's youngest son, Apollo, is one year away from double-digits! The "Sweet Escape" singer took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son on his ninth birthday.

"My world is so much bigger with u in it, happy birthday, apollo ♥️♥️ i love u so much," Stefani wrote. The former Voice coach shared a collection of photos and videos of her son set to her No Doubt song "Running."

Stefani's husband and Apollo's stepdad, Blake Shelton, is seen smiling in the main image of the post. Below are videos of Apollo through the years, beginning with him as a newborn baby.

In addition to Apollo, Stefani shares two other sons -- Kingston, 16, and Zuma, 14 -- with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Rossdale and Stefani split in August 2015, after nearly 13 years of marriage. The No Doubt singer started dating Blake Shelton later that year.

In August 2022, ET spoke with Shelton, where he explained that he is in a "new phase" of his life, being a partner to Stefani and stepfather to her sons.

"Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life," Shelton said at the time.

The couple tied the knot at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021. Surrounded by friends and family, the pair's nuptials were officiated by their friend and The Voice host, Carson Daly.