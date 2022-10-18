Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton 2-Year Engagement Anniversary, Gives Romance Advice to Camila Cabello

Gwen Stefani's gushing over her 2-year engagement anniversary with Blake Shelton and sharing how their years-long relationship has made a lasting impression on a fellow co-worker -- Camila Cabello.

Stefani took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the milestone with an adorable photo of the couple sharing a smooch while the "Luxurious" singer flashes her massive diamond ring. Stefani captioned the post "2 years ago today" followed by a slew of heart-filled emojis.

After five years of dating, Shelton got down on one knee and popped the question back in October 2020 in Oklahoma. Stefani and Shelton have been dating since November 2015.

Cabello, in her first season as a judge on The Voice, has a literal front-row seat to Shelton and Stefani's ever-present romance while sitting between them in the NBC reality singing competition series.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the "Havana" singer also gushed about Stefani and Shelton, calling their relationship the real deal.

"They're so adorable," Cabello told the daytime TV host. "I asked them, 'What is the key? You know you guys have been together... 'cause they're so happy and in love... it's so real."

Cabello said the doting couple revealed to her the key to their lasting relationship, and it boils down to something so simple but crucially integral to the foundation of any relationship.

"What they say about their key to like being so happy is that they're best friends and they make each other laugh, like they're laughing all the time," the 25-year-old songstress said. "That's like, something that's really important to me."

Cabello then asked Barrymore what's important to her in a relationship, and she agreed.

"Probably the most important quality," she responded. "Emotionally stable and funny. Those are my two favorite things. Again, hard to figure out on a dating app if they're either."