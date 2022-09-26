Gwen Stefani Admits She Used to Think Blake Shelton's Accent Was Fake

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time facing off on this season of The Voice, their fellow coaches are still getting used to having a married couple on the coaches' panel!

"Has his accent rubbed off on you?" first-time coach Camila Cabello asked Gwen during Monday's Blind Auditions. "I feel like it's gonna rub off on me a little. I'm kinda scared."

While Gwen seemed skeptical that she's gone country -- even though she did tell a contestant on Monday's show that she's now an honorary Oklahoman -- she did admit with a laugh that, "I used to be like, 'When are you going to stop talking like that?'"

"[I thought], like, that's so fake," she joked of her hubby's twang, before doing a pitch-perfect impression. "But then, it's actually his real voice! I kinda got used to it."

When ET spoke with The Voice coaches ahead of season 22, Gwen admitted that, despite the competition, she was having a great time being back on set with her hubby. "It's just pretty fun," she admitted, referencing one of the pair's duets as she added, "Like, 'Happy Anywhere,' you know what I'm saying?"

But while Blake claimed that he's "more competitive" and strategic with Gwen back, John Legend joked that having his wife on set is the country star's "kryptonite."

"She takes the edge off him just a little bit," he explained. "She is his weakness."

As for Blake, he was playing it cool, and praising the "unbelievable" level of talent that singers always bring to The Voice.

"The reason there is four coaches on The Voice is because it takes three people to go against me," he teased.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!