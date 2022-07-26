Gugu Mbatha-Raw Talks 'Thrilling' New Series 'Surface' and 'Loki' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw's character in her thrilling new Apple TV+ series, Surface, may have lost her memories, but the actress is crystal-clear on what she loves about the show.

"It's so juicy," Mbatha-Raw raved to ET at the show's New York premiere on Monday. "I mean, this show is such a thrilling mystery and it's a real psychological thriller with so many twists and turns every episode."

The British actress plays the protagonist of the series, Sophie, who is trying to piece together her memories leading up to a suicide attempt. At the start, she explained, "the audience knows as much as she does... so you're sort of immediately drawn into her world."

"It's set in San Francisco, in this very luxurious world, but something's off under the surface," she hinted. "These people seemingly have everything, but there's an unsettling energy.... My character not knowing her past, she essentially is the mystery."

Mbatha-Raw said fans of psychological thrillers and female-driven mysteries will love the series -- no surprise, given that Big Little Lies producer and star Reese Witherspoon is behind the project as an executive producer, alongside Mbatha-Raw herself.

"I first met Reese when we did A Wrinkle in Time, and then, obviously, The Morning Show, which I got to do with Apple and [Witherspoon's production company] Hello Sunshine was such an amazing experience for me," she recalled. "When I got the script for this, I knew Hello Sunshine was already attached to produce... I feel like Reese leads by example. What she's done, what she's built, the fact that they invited me onboard to be a part of this process on an executive level. I just look to her -- she's very much my mentor."

Following the premiere of her new series, Mbatha-Raw is back to work on the second season of Loki -- as the mysterious Time Variance Authority attempts to piece things back together following the show's multiverse-shattering first season finale.

"The show's just been nominated for six Emmys, which is very exciting," she marveled. "We're back to work on set in London -- so that's great, all the the Brits in the cast."

However, the actress kept mum about any plot details, or what might be in store for her character, the adversarial TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer.

"I can’t really say much about it, other than I’m back," she shared with a laugh. "Renslayer is back, and I’m gonna be filming over the summer."

Surface premieres Friday, July 29 on Apple TV+.