Guess Originals Debuts Pleasures Drew Barrymore Collection

If today's most popular fashion trends have proven anything, the '90s are here for good and in a major way. Whether it's through the return of polarizing sartorial movements like baggy jeans and tiny sunglasses or more versatile silhouettes including crop tops and spaghetti straps, it's clear that the decade of minimalism and grunge has some staying power. And now, thanks to the Guess Originals x Pleasures Drew Barrymore collection, you can add another piece of the '90s to your closet in a brand new way.

Guess tapped into its archives to create a 36-piece capsule with Los Angeles-based streetwear label Pleasures, marking the third time the two brands have come together for a collaboration. The new collection features unreleased photographs from a 1993 campaign by photographer Wayne Maser, with American actress Drew Barrymore for Guess.

Guess

"The idea for the Drew Barrymore capsule started three years ago on another project with Pleasures," Nicolai Marciano, the director of brand partnerships at Guess, said in a press release. "There has been such an overwhelming number of people who mention her '93 campaign when they discuss Guess's most memorable work...the time period of Drew's career felt like the perfect unexpected moment of nostalgia to introduce to a new generation of Guess fans."

Guess

Guess

The Guess Originals x Pleasures collection -- which is available at Guess stores and on the brand's website -- ranges from $12 to $128 and features a range of men's and women's styles like baby tees, rib tank tops, a denim jacket and pant set and accessories.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the Guess Originals x Pleasures Drew Barrymore collection below.

Guess

It doesn't get much more classic than a ribbed knit tank top with a timeless graphic.

$29 AT GUESS

Guess

Give your everyday look a playful touch with this polka dot hoodie.

$69 AT GUESS

Guess

Up your WFH game with these logo socks from the Drew Barrymore collection.

$12 AT GUESS

Guess

Style this graphic tee with your favorite jeans -- or with a sleek pair of trousers.

$34 AT GUESS

Guess

With the vintage imagery from the Drew Barrymore campaign, this pullover feels like it came straight from the '90s.

$79 AT GUESS

Guess

It's not every day your cozy sweatpants have a unique and cool graphic -- especially one featuring Drew Barrymore.

$89 AT GUESS

Guess

Why go for a pair of standard jeans when you can have a cool printed pair featuring Drew Barrymore's face?

$108 AT GUESS

Guess

Cropped tees will be all you want to wear as soon as the temperatures warm up.

$44 AT GUESS

Guess

Whether you consider yourself a major fan of Drew Barrymore or not, there's no doubt that this tote will add a cool vibe to your accessories collection.

$39 AT GUESS