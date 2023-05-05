'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Teases Big Action and Bittersweet Laughs: Watch!

Always remember where you came from. In this first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it looks like fans will get a chance to see the tragic origins of a few beloved members of the gang, and some of their heartbreaking farewells.

"We were gone for quite a while, but no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its guardians," Chris Pratt's Star-Lord (aka Peter Quill) intones at the start of the trailer, before breaking our hearts with a teaser that promises this installment will be every bit as funny and simultaneously poignant as its predecessors.

We get flashes of Rocket Raccoon's heartbreaking origins of an innocent animal who gets turned into what he is today through cruel experiments, we see Nebula (Karen Gillan) carrying what appears to be Star-Lord's lifeless body through a war zone, and we see Star-Lord and a multi-armed Groot in a back-to-back shootout against a slew of unseen enemies.

We also finally get a look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, as he appears to engage in a brutal fight with Nebula. With a shot of nearly every character crying and some classic comedy banter with Drax (Dave Bautista), this trailer will no doubt whet the appetite of GotG fans everywhere.

One more time with feeling. The teaser trailer for for the finale of the Guardians Trilogy. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 #VOL3 pic.twitter.com/F0rNn5LYdT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 1, 2022

Director James Gunn debuted the first look at the third installment in his celebrated trilogy on Thursday, taking to Twitter to post the lengthy teaser.

"One more time with feeling," Gunn captioned the post, subtly addressing how this will also be his last time at the helm of the property.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rockets into theaters May 5, 2023.