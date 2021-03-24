'Grey's Anatomy': Kim Raver Talks 'Heavy' Episode and Redeeming Teddy (Exclusive)

Teddy Altman isn't in good shape.

On Thursday's Grey's Anatomy, titled "In My Life," the cardiothoracic surgeon struggles to cope with being unsuccessful in her attempt at taking Meredith off the ventilator and DeLuca's death, the insurmountable weight triggers memories of her traumatic past and PTSD. As the promos have teed up ahead of the coming hour, Teddy faces harsh truths as she contends with her past, present and future -- as well as visits with DeLuca and Meredith.

"This episode is really a beautiful story to understand," series star Kim Raver told ET's Katie Krause ahead of this week's episode, "and it is not an excuse because I also was upset at Teddy. But I think it really explains why Teddy did what she did. She had a lot of loss and I feel like that is a very relatable thing right now. But unfortunately hers just manifested in this really awful behavior and it really talks about the differences -- everyone has a different form of PTSD and how it comes out. I think what is interesting is Owen's character has had his own story of PTSD and I think that hopefully we work towards forgiveness, which is also a really beautiful storyline."

Raver acknowledged that the upcoming Grey's episode, which is directed by Kevin McKidd, isn't for the faint of heart. But she promised Teddy -- and viewers -- will "definitely" get some peace after watching. "When I read it, it took my breath away," she said. "It's got this whole spin on it and Kevin's directing is just amazing... Even though it is a very heavy storyline, there are some really fun, crazy scenes."

At the end of last week's episode, Owen (McKidd) picked Teddy up and carried her in his arms to take her home. Though the former couple has had a rocky go at sustaining a romantic relationship, that moment may have opened the door for reconciliation between the two doctors.

"I am a hopeless romantic, me, Kim," Raver admitted. "They have been through so much together [that] secretly, I am always hoping they work it out. We don't know where they are going to go but what I do know is that they have an unbreakable friendship, even though they are at rock bottom right now. I think that is really interesting. We are not perfect and to be able to have a friendship like Teddy and Owen, it is so beautiful."

"Literally and figuratively he lifts her up out of the depths of her darkness and is getting her to a better place," she noted. "Meredith is in it and some other surprises are in it, so I really think it is all about their friendship first. I did get to see another episode coming up, so you will have to keep tuning in..."

Raver recognized that Teddy's decisions of late, from cheating on then-fiance Owen with Koracick to revealing a significant part of her past -- her first love Allison who died on 9/11 -- that had stayed hidden until recently, have made it difficult to root for her. She's optimistic Grey's fans may feel differently after Thursday's episode.

"This is such a beautiful story and I really feel that the fans have been wanting this and wanting to see Teddy be able to redeem herself in whatever way she can," she said. "We went really far with her and it is really hard to come back from that kind of awful cheating, just cheating period. But I am hopeful for Teddy. She has a long journey to gain forgiveness and I hope that we get to see that."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For more, watch below.

