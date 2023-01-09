'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser

A new generation of the Pink Ladies is coming!

The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. A premiere date for South Korea will be announced later.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place four years before the original 1978 musical movie, Grease -- in 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Keeping in the vein of the popular movie, the 10-episode series will feature 30 original songs.

Paramount+

The cast includes Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Annabel Oakes serves as showrunner, with director and executive producer Alethea Jones, executive music producer Justin Tranter, and director/choreographer Jamal Sims.

Watch the teaser for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies below.