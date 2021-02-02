Granville Adams Diagnosed with Cancer, Colleagues Show Support with Fundraising Campaign

Granville Adams is battling cancer. The 58-year-old actor, who's best known for playing Zahir Arif in HBO's Oz from 1997 to 2003, is receiving support from friends and fans amid the challenging time.

After appearing to publicly announce his cancer diagnosis in December, Adams' former colleagues teamed up to show their support. Tom Fontana and Dean Winters, Oz's executive producer and the show's star, started a GoFundMe in Adams' honor.

"As many of you know, our friend and brother Granville Adams has been diagnosed with cancer. In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical levels," Fontana wrote. "Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay. In this quarter alone, the unpaid bills have piled up to $69,550."

"We want to gather together and show Granville our love by clearing this quarter’s bills, giving Granville concrete support in his fight against this vicious disease," he continued. "Since Granville hasn't been able to work for the past year, all the donations from this campaign will go directly to Granville and Christina's account to help them pay the onslaught of bills that have been piling up; medical, rent, utilities, etc."

Fontana himself donated $10,000 to the fundraiser, while Oz's J.K. Simmons chipped in $5,000, and Lost actor Harold Perrineau, along with his wife, Brittany, gave $2,000. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had surpassed its $69,550 goal, raising nearly $80,000.