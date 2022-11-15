GRAMMYs 2023: Meet the Best New Artist Nominees

The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday, and that means a brand new roster of Best New Artist nominees!

Always one of the most buzzed-about categories on music's biggest night, the GRAMMYs have been on a Best New Artist hot streak in recent years, with the last four winners of the award -- Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo -- continuing to top the charts and earn more nominations after their introductory honors. Will the trend continue this year?

The Best New Artist nominees for 2023 are a genre-spanning class which includes chart-toppers like Latto and Anitta, unique acts like Måneskin and Wet Leg, and voices you've heard in TikTok trends like Omar Apollo and Samara Joy.

Whether you're just tuning into the artist now or already count them as one of your faves, ET has compiled this handy guide to get to know this year's nominees.

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.