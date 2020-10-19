Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Are Back as Santa and Mrs. Claus in 'The Christmas Chronicles 2' Trailer

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been enlisted into the war on Christmas -- although, in The Christmas Chronicles 2, it's an actual siege on the North Pole by the Krampus-adjacent yuletide trickster, Belsnickel.

Netflix unveiled the trailer on Monday, which sees the real-life couple reprise their roles as cinema's most attractive Santa and Mrs. Claus in a sequel to the 2018 holiday hit. From the looks of it, Part Two will feature more elves, more saxophone solos and certainly more gingerbread cookie hand grenades.

"Sometimes I think you actually enjoy these little dangerous escapades," Hawn's Mrs. Claus chides her husband in the trailer.

Darby Camp is also back as Kate, though the one-time true believer is now a cynical teen who's roped into saving Christmas alongside would-be stepbrother Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Julian Dennison (of Deadpool 2 and Hunt for the Wilderpeople) co-stars as Belsnickel. Watch the trailer below.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is streaming on Netflix on Nov. 25.

Netflix