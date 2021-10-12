Golden Globes Will Still Honor Performers in 2022 After NBC Cancels Ceremony Broadcast

The celebration of stars will continue! ET has learned the Hollywood Foreign Press Association plans to recognize the outstanding acting performances of the past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes.

HFPA intends to celebrate the great work of the industry over the past year sometime in 2022 -- even if there's no broadcasted ceremony for the event. There were no additional details to share on when or how the presentation of any awards will happen.

According to Variety, the HFPA sent out a letter to studios detailing the eligibility requirements for submitting nominees for consideration.

The news comes amid uncertainty regarding the ceremony's future, after NBCUniversal announced in May that they will not air the 2022 Golden Globes due to the ongoing controversy surrounding the HFPA.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," NBCUniversal said in a statement at the time. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes."

In a separate statement, the HFPA responded, "Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly -- and as thoughtfully -- as possible remains the top priority for our organization."

Ahead of February's Golden Globe Awards, the Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA has no Black members amid its voting body of international journalists. During the telecast, three high-ranking members took the stage to directly address the issue, and the organization later promised 13 percent Black members within the year.

A number of stars, including hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and Golden Globe winner Sacha Baron Cohen, called out the HFPA during the show itself. Afterward, the HFPA has continued to come under fire from publicists, studios and more stars, including Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo and Tom Cruise.

The organization subsequently implemented new rules for members, added 21 new members, of which nearly 30 percent were Black journalists, and banned members from accepting gifts of any kind from studios, filmmakers or actors.