Golden Globes Returning to NBC for 2023 Awards

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will officially return to NBC after last year's cancellation, the network and the Hollywood Foreign Press announced on Tuesday.

The television and film awards show will air live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

"We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th anniversary in January 2023," said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a press release.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return," added Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. "It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!"

The release also included information about the HFPA's ongoing efforts to increase diversity in their voting membership, noting, "This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern."

Following repeated controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations process and lack of diversity in its membership, the 2022 Golden Globes were not televised after being canceled by NBC, and were held without an audience or red carpet. The HFPA announced just days ahead of the scheduled ceremony that only "select members and grantees" of the governing body would be in attendance, under strict COVID-19 protocols.

At the time, Hoehne shared in an interview with Vanity Fair why the organization decided to still hold the awards ceremony, despite the backlash.

"I can say with confidence that it’s not going to be the regular award show,” she said. "We realize that this is not the tone this year, so we are taking a humble approach for 2022 -- we’re just honoring the people we think showed most excellence in 2021."

"Sometimes it takes a hard wake-up call to change,” added Hoehne, with Vanity Fair noting that she agreed that much criticism of the HFPA was justified. "But then when you make the changes, I think everyone deserves a second chance."

Hoehne called the revamped organization "the new HFPA 2.0," and noted the changes that have been made -- including the induction of six Black journalists as new members -- after the organization was called out by Hollywood, with some celebrities, like Tom Cruise, even returning their Golden Globe awards altogether.

The updated HFPA also included a revised code of conduct, the addition of a chief diversity officer onto the board of directors, advisory board, and the credentials committee, and a five-year partnership with the NAACP.

During the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Kyle Bowser unveiled the Reimagine Coalition, a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry.

According to the initiative, each year, the HFPA and NAACP's goal is to "collaborate on, fund, and support a series of trailblazing initiatives, with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds; increasing diverse representation in the industry; and building pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color."