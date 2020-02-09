'God Shave the Queens': Watch Alyssa Edwards & 'Drag Race UK' Queens Put on a Sickening Stage Show (Exclusive)

The stars ofRuPaul's Drag Race UK are back with another sickening show -- taking fans "behind the queens" on their first tour!

Just days after The Vivienne was crowned the UK’s first drag superstar last fall, she and her fellow season 1 divas -- Gothy Kendoll, Scaredy Kat, Vinegar Strokes, Crystal, Sum Ting Wong, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo -- hit the road for a six-city UK tour that took the queens from Newcastle to London, Birmingham to Manchester. And cameras were there to capture it all!

World of Wonder's new eight-episode docuseries, God Shave the Queens, takes fans onstage, backstage and behind the scenes for all the gag-worthy moments, show-stopping looks and dramatic surprises.

"None of us expected the level of craziness that it was gonna be," Cheryl admits in ET's exclusive trailer.

Thankfully, the commonwealth's favorite queens have a seasoned pro with them, as Alyssa Edwards joins the tour to help coordinate, choreograph and throw some friendly shade at the newest members of the Drag Race family.

"I am very excited for this tour," Alyssa declares in the trailer, though it's clear there's still plenty of work to be done. "There's a lot of moving parts, synchronized choreography, and then some [of the girls] are still learning how to walk in heels."

Watch the entire preview clip above!

God Shave the Queens premieres Sept. 10 on WOW Presents Plus.