Go Behind the Scenes of CANDIACE's 'Is It Enough' Music Video Shoot (Exclusive)

CANDIACE is taking ET from Deep Space to behind the scenes! Yes, the "Drive Back" singer gave ET exclusive access on set for the music video (or as CANDIACE likes to say, music visual) for "Is It Enough," the latest single off her debut album, Drive Back. The artist, who The Real Housewives of Potomac viewers know better as Candiace Dillard Bassett, describes the video as a love letter to Black beauty.

"The inspiration behind the video for 'Is it Enough' was honestly celebrating Blackness," she shares. "Celebrating melanin. Celebrating the beauty of our skin. As a Black woman, oftentimes we are judged by our exterior first, and I wanted to celebrate that in a positive way as opposed to the negativity that can be associated with being a woman of color in this country. I wanted to give you sexy. I wanted to give you moisture. I wanted to give you just something to satiate the senses, and that's literally what 'Is it Enough' does. It gives empowerment."

"I feel empowered in every scene of everything that we've done so far," she adds. "I've felt like I'm growing, and I'm hoping that with what you're going to see that you are inspired to grow, and be one with your art, darling. Whatever that looks like."

RHOP viewers will get a sneak peek at the finished product on part 4 of the Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 reunion, airing Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo (hosted in part by Nicki Minaj!) Then, keep an eye on CANDIACE's socials for the debut of the full visual after the show. In the meantime, fans can stream the track as many times as they want!

"The song is kind of twofold, because yeah, we're on the nose talking about being enough for a man or a woman, right? But being enough can apply to every facet of your life," CANDIACE muses. "Are you enough in your job? Are you enough in your careers? Are you enough in whatever facets of relationship, friendship? Not platonic and platonic friendships. In every facet of life, we often don't feel like we're enough. Men. Women. Everyone in between. So I wanted the song to represent that."



"I'm hoping that the video, sort of, is attached to that in some way," she continues. "Because, honey, the looks that we gave? The things that were done? The team! As I like to say, the team was teaming today. OK? And yesterday. It's a two-day shoot."

That team includes a bevy of collaborators:

Directors: Mignotae Kebede & Mansa Johnson



Creative Director/Choreographer: Eric Lewis



Executive Producer: Candiace Dillard Bassett



Director of Photography: Mansa Johnson

Producer: Mignotae Kebede

Editor: Mansa Johnson & Mignotae Kebede



Gaffer: Leon Mitchell



Key Grip: Matt Rose



Grip: Nathan Peoples



Set Design: Mignotae Kebede, Salimeh Shakibaei, Rebecca Giorgis & Lauren Fiori



Production Assistant: DaKari Johnson



Dancers: Diamond Payne, Chrislia Vandy, Avonie Bell & Ebony Brown



Makeup Artist: K. Dempster



Hair: Stephanie Harris



Styling: A Guy & A Gurl



Wardrobe designer: Karen Sabag

"I'm just so excited for you all to see it," CANDIACE quips. "I'm literally in a hand-braided dress. If that does not get your fancy tickled, honey, you're dead! OK? Come to life -- and be enough."

Check out the video above for more behind-the-scenes goodies!