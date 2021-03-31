Gleb Savchenko Explains How He's Making Co-Parenting 'Fun' Amid Divorce (Exclusive)

Gleb Savchenko is doing what he can to make co-parenting with his ex-wife an amiable experience for their kids.

"We're trying to move on, we're friends, we're co-parenting together, we're on great terms," Savchenko shared.

Savchenko and his ex share two daughters -- 10-year-old Olivia and 3-year-old Zlata -- and the pro dancer said they are trying to make the best of their situation. The pair agreed to split custody of their daughters, with Savchenko spending five days with them, then Samodanova getting them for five days, back and forth.

"Co-parenting is fun. We made it a lot of fun for the kids," Savchenko shared. "I said to Olivia, 'Whatever is happening, it's life, but you get to live in two different places. You're gonna have your own room, with like anime posters and LED lights, and were gonna make it so fun. Then you can go back to your mom, and you'll have your own room which is a little different. But it's fun.'"

Recently, the Russian-born ballroom dancer sat down with Scerbo for her B2B 1on1 series, where he opened up about being bullied as a young boy for his interest in dancing.

Savchenko reflected on her experiences with ET, and revealed what he plans on telling his own daughter, Olivia, if she faces bullying in the future.

"I'll tell her, 'I love you, your mom loves you, we support you, we think you're amazing, you're very talented,'" he said. "'Just stick to what you really love and who you are, don't let other kids... try to ruin your vibe. Stick to what you believe in and just be positive.'"

As for his rumored romance with Scerbo, Savchenko was a bit more coy, sharing, "We're friends. I can tell you she's a great, great girl, and we're friends."

Check out the video below to hear more from Scerbo from her fun, jazzercise-themed b-day bash.