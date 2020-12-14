Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo Are Dating, They Are Just 'Getting to Know Each Other' (Exclusive)

Looks like Gleb Savchenko is re-entering the dating scene!

A source tells ET that the Dancing With the Stars pro has been dating Cassie Scerbo for a few weeks now, and the two are "having a lot of fun together." Savchenko is best known for the dance competition series, while Scerbo is an actress, singer and dancer. Her credits include Dance Revolution, Bring It On: In It to Win It and Make It or Break It.

"They're very into each other and get along well," the source says. "They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better."

According to recent posts shared to both of their Instagram Stories, it appears Savchenko, 37, and Scerbo, 30, are currently vacationing at the Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the dancer's former DWTS partner, Chrishell Stause, and her new boyfriend, Keo Motsepe.

"Sometimes I have to pinch myself that this is where I am for work," Stause gushed on Instagram, sharing a video of the breathtaking view from her room.

Scerbo posted a similar video set to Kanye West's "Good Morning," while Savchenko danced around in the mirror to The Weeknd's "The Hills" in his own post.

"2020 has been a crazy year," Savchenko captioned a post that featured pics of he and Motsepe hanging out poolside. "Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy."

The romance news comes just over a month after Savchenko revealed he split from wife Elena Samodanova after 14 years of marriage. The two tied the knot in 2006 and share two children together, daughters Olivia and Zlata.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," Savchenko told ET in a statement at the time. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."

As for Stause and Motsepe? Things certainly seem to be heating up between the two, who became Instagram official on Dec. 2.

"He's the best," the Selling Sunset star said during her appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast earlier this month. "I'm so blushing right now. I think it's OK that I say that he pursued that."

"I think before anything is exclusive, you don't want to share it with anybody because you're trying to figure things out," she added. "But soon after we made it official, we went ahead and shared it. I will say, the response was so lovely."

