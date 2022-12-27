Gisele Bündchen Spends the Holidays With Her and Tom Brady's Kids After Divorce

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her first holiday after her split from her husband Tom Brady back home in Rio Grande do Sul with her children and parents. The 42-year-old supermodel shared snapshots of her Christmas weekend with her family on Instagram, giving followers an intimate look at how she's been "recharging" with her children.

"Always so good to be back home," Bündchen captioned the photo carousel shared on Tuesday. The gallery featured photos of Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, horseback riding, singing karaoke in front of a Christmas tree, sharing a picnic with their family and bike riding. The post also includes a photo of Bündchen with her parents beaming into the camera.

Benjamin and Vivian have been spending time with their mother in Costa Rica and Brazil since Bündchen and Brady announced they were ending their marriage in October.

While Bündchen recharged with their children for the holidays, Brady spent his first-ever Christmas weekend in a hotel room ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Cardinals on Dec. 25 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The long-time NFL player opened up about dealing with the experience during a conversation with sportscaster Jim Gray last Tuesday.

"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn how to deal with," Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "So you just asked a question about, 'What have you learned from this football season?' I'm going to learn how to deal with Christmas. Even in a hotel. I'm going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after."

Despite the conflict, Brady appeared clear-headed about how to make time for career and kids. "There's physical, mental, emotional," Brady said on the podcast of his NFL obligations. "Those are the different challenges that we face in our lives and in all of us."

Brady continued by comparing his career to that of a businessman. "I talked to a businessman. He was like, 'God, all your injuries over the years.' I said, 'Yeah, football's a tough sport. There's a lot of injuries to deal with.' And he goes, 'Look, I've been a businessman all these years so there's a lot of s--t I deal with too. I deal with anxiety. I deal with stress. I deal with all that. I deal with high blood pressure.' And I said, 'You're right. I may deal with broken fingers and broken ribs and torn ligaments, but, you know, other people are dealing with s--t too.' And that's good perspective to have."