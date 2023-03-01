Gisele Bündchen Credits Co-Parenting With Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan For Guiding Post-Divorce Strategy

Gisele Bündchen is moving forward in the wake of her divorce from Tom Brady. The 42-year-old supermodel and mom breaks her silence on her ex-husband, rumors, and her life after their split in a new cover story for Vanity Fair.

In addition to addressing the divorce, Bündchen also opens up about co-parenting her and Brady's two kids, 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. She credits her experience with Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, and co-parenting Moynahan and Brady's 15-year-old son, Jack, with guiding her approach to co-parenting her own biological children.

"I say to Bridget -- you know, I have a great relationship with her -- everything in life comes with work," Bündchen shares. "You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you’ve gotta overcome it."

Bündchen freely admits that she didn't always have a good relationship with Moynahan, whose pregnancy was revealed very shortly after Bündchen and Brady began dating. Vanity Fair says that Bündchen and Moynaham didn't meet for more than a year after Jack was born, but they eventually broke the ice for his sake.

"Love conquers all," Bündchen says of her experience with Jack and Moynahan. "My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that."

She shares that the main lesson she learned from her relationship with Moynahan is that "nothing is worth fighting [over]."

“My goal was always, how can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?” Bündchen says of the situation with Moynahan. "I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in, 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?'"

This lesson has transferred over into her relationship with Brady after their 2022 divorce.

"We’re not playing against each other," Bündchen insists. "We are a team, and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."

In the interview, Bündchen refers to Jack as her "bonus child," saying his arrival sped up her own timeline for having kids.

"Jack came into our lives and I felt so blessed and it kind of awakened in me this desire of being a mom," Bündchen says. "I’ve always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love."

Bündchen's Vanity Fair issue hits newsstands on April 4.