'Ginny & Georgia' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Ginny & Georgiafans are going to get the answers they crave! Netflix has renewed the popular mother-daughter drama for a second season after the first season brought more than 52 million viewers in the show's first 28 days.

Season two will feature ten 60-minute episodes.

The series, which stars Brianne Howey as unconventional mom Georgia and Antonia Gentry as her angsty teenage daughter, Ginny, premiered on the streaming platform in late February.

In a fun new video, several members the cast, including Howey, Gentry, Jennifer Robertson (who plays Ellen Baker), Felix Mallard (who plays Marcus Baker), Sara Waisglass (who plays Maxine Baker), Scott Porter (who plays Mayor Paul Randolph), and Raymond Ablack (who plays Joe), all tease the show's upcoming season.

Assuring fans that there will be "more living room dance parties" and "more climbing through windows" in season two, the cast declared the famous MANG catchphrase, "Love you, mean it, hate you, kidding."

The first season followed the family as they moved to Massachusetts for a fresh start following the mysterious death of Georgia's husband. Ginny finds a new group of friends and even some romance just as her mom's past comes back to haunt her.

Season one ended with Ginny and her younger brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), running away from their mom on a motorcycle together.

Howey previously told ET that if there were to be a second season of the series she'd want to make sure "something goes wrong and Ginny comes home."

A date has not been set yet for the second season's premiere.