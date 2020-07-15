Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump on Instagram Live

Gigi Hadid is opening up about her pregnancy on her own terms. The model gave fans a look at her bare baby bump on Instagram Live on Wednesday, while responding to a story about how she's "disguised" her pregnancy with fashion.

"Everyone's like, 'Oh, you didn't look pregnant in your jumpsuit on your last Live.' That's because this way [front on], I'm going to look normally how I look in this," Hadid said, before revealing her bare baby bump under her top. "The reason I say it's a different story is like... there's my belly, y'all. Like, it's there. It's just that, from the front, it's different. You know what I mean?"

Gigi Hadid looks stunning as she goes on live & shows off her growing baby bump! 💚 pic.twitter.com/gzNCjkSfjT — Pop Alerts (@PopAIertNews) July 15, 2020

Hadid previously tweeted about the jumpsuit she mentioned while critiquing a British Vogue headline, "Gigi Hadid Reveals How She Disguises Her Pregnancy."

"Disguise ....? 🤨 I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything," she tweeted on July 4. "Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks."

"For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones," she added.

On Wednesday's Instagram Live, she assured fans that she hasn't been trying to hide her pregnancy.

"I appreciate your positive messages. I'm just, like, taking my time with sharing my pregnancy, and you guys will see it when you see it," she added on Wednesday's Instagram Live.

A source told ET in late April that Hadid was expecting her first child with Zayn Malik and was already 20 weeks along.

"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while," the source said. "Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

