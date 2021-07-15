Gigi Hadid Replaces Chrissy Teigen as Paxton's Inner Voice in 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2

Season 2 of the Mindy Kaling-executive produced show premiered on Thursday, and follows Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

The show is no stranger to celebrity narrators. John McEnroe is Devi's inner voice while Andy Samberg is the character Ben's (played by Jaren Lewison) voice. Hadid is a perfect match for Paxton (played by Darren Barnet), given the character's attractiveness.

"When scientists declare your face to be perfectly symmetrical, that's all everyone thinks you have to offer the world," Hadid says in the episode. "But, we've got brains too, and feelings and -- Paxton, dude, put a shirt on! I'm trying to make a point here."

Hadid tweeted about being part of the series, writing that she "had the best time."

Had the best time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever ! Check out Season 2 NOW on @netflix ! https://t.co/FltiL0z940 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 15, 2021

ET's Philiana Ng spoke to Never Have I Ever showrunner Lang Fisher on Wednesday, and Fisher talked about the thought that went into choosing Paxton's narrator.

"Because Paxton's character is so aloof and he's kind of mysterious, we wanted to make sure that we know what's going on with him," Fisher said. "He's another character who outwardly seems perfect and happy and chill, and we wanted to show that he has insecurities and has these dreams that people may not know about. When we were trying to think of who his narrator should be, we wanted it to be someone who maybe has the same struggles, who is someone who maybe people don't think of as anything but a pretty face. So that was kind of the criteria for this. And then obviously we wanted someone who'd be funny. So that's sort of where we were focused on."

